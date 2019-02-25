Creme brûlée-topped creations and more at Concord's newest bubble tea café

A new spot to score bubble tea, coffee drinks and snacks has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Splash Tea, is located at 3540 Clayton Road.
The eatery serves up tea drinks with a variety of flavors like jasmine green, rose oolong, chocolate and more. Customers may choose from an array of milk choices, sweetness levels and toppings like boba, lychee jelly or mango bits. Hungry? The spot also offers up waffles, chicken wings and garlic noodles.
Splash Tea has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Gaby V. wrote on Feb. 19, "We got the passionfruit jasmine with the mango bits and it was so refreshing. You can pick your teas to be sweetened, a little sweetened, regular sweetened and extra sweet. My boyfriend and I also had the wings and we got half ATL special and half lemon pepper and they were both fantastic and extremely flavorful!"
Yelper Vixen C. added, "Creme brulee milk? That sounds intriguing! Splash Tea did not disappoint. The owner was the nicest guy as we waited for him to prepare our drinks. We also ordered the chocolate pudding pie tea and the dirty horchata. So good! Definitely dessert worthy!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Splash Tea is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
