FOOD & DRINK

Creme brûlée-topped creations and more at Concord's newest bubble tea café

Photo: Splash Tea/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score bubble tea, coffee drinks and snacks has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Splash Tea, is located at 3540 Clayton Road.

The eatery serves up tea drinks with a variety of flavors like jasmine green, rose oolong, chocolate and more. Customers may choose from an array of milk choices, sweetness levels and toppings like boba, lychee jelly or mango bits. Hungry? The spot also offers up waffles, chicken wings and garlic noodles.

Splash Tea has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Gaby V. wrote on Feb. 19, "We got the passionfruit jasmine with the mango bits and it was so refreshing. You can pick your teas to be sweetened, a little sweetened, regular sweetened and extra sweet. My boyfriend and I also had the wings and we got half ATL special and half lemon pepper and they were both fantastic and extremely flavorful!"

Yelper Vixen C. added, "Creme brulee milk? That sounds intriguing! Splash Tea did not disappoint. The owner was the nicest guy as we waited for him to prepare our drinks. We also ordered the chocolate pudding pie tea and the dirty horchata. So good! Definitely dessert worthy!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Splash Tea is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineConcord
FOOD & DRINK
New Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores soon
Are these trending San Jose restaurants on your radar?
New healthy prepared foods service GoFresh now offering takeout meals in Pleasanton
Opa! Authentic Greek opens new outpost in Downtown San Jose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Brunt of storm slams North Bay
Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
183 stuck on Amtrak train since Sunday
House to vote on terminating Trump's national emergency declaration for border wall
Drivers question legitimacy of daily panhandlers in East San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
Show More
Silicon Valley property may become most expensive in Bay Area
Yosemite Park officials launch investigation into death of Cupertino woman
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Trial underway for case alleging weed killer caused Bay Area man's cancer
More News