Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 5:00PM

Vive La Tarte

Pye

Smokebread

Craving carbs? You're in luck: we've found the three freshest bakeries in town to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a perfect French croissant, a satisfying hand pie, or some of the most original toast toppings in town.The new Noe Valley location of Vive La Tarte serves all the signature pastries made famous at its SoMa flagship bakery, from regular and almond croissants to quiches. Also on offer from the bakery: artisan pizza by the square, cheesecake, and the signature tarts, in flavors like chocolate hazelnut.Brunch-seekers can also enjoy more substantial eats like granola with toasted nuts and seeds, seasonal fruit compote and Greek yogurt, or the "huevos vivos," with fried eggs, chorizo, and black bean mole. Drinks include matcha and turmeric lattes, in addition to the full range of coffee, espresso and mimosas. (Check out the full menu here .)Vive La Tarte currently holds four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.Yelper Quentin C., who reviewed Vive La Tarte on February 11, wrote , "There is something about their food that speaks to the soul. It's almost nostalgic -- like the echo of a past we all wished we lived. And in that world, that first bite, that first sip inspires even more than it regales.""Met the owner, he's a genuinely nice person, warm and friendly, and fully owns his desire to feed delicious food to the masses," added Gabriela W.Vive La Tarte is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Pye is a pop-up bakery inside Inner Sunset clothing shop San Franpsycho. Owned by a pair of brothers, it offers artisanal British-style hand pies, in savory flavors like butter chicken, minced beef and cheese or mushroom and leek. Each pie is crafted with sustainable, organic ingredients, and coffee is also on offer.PYE currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.Yelper Divya K., who reviewed PYE on January 25, wrote , "Spotted this gem hiding inside a clothing store. I was taken aback by the price at first ($11) but decided to give it a try. Great decision! I had the mushroom and leek veggie pie, hands down the best tasting pie in town!"Scott D. noted , "Best pie in America! Not an exaggeration. Tried the mince and cheese as well as the butter chicken pie and both were outstanding. If you are a Kiwi, Aussie, or British expat who is missing a great pie, then make sure you come here."PYE is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)Another pop-up, Smokebread , recently debuted in a kiosk at The Market in the Twitter building. Operated by Nick Balla, the former chef of Bar Tartine and Duna, it's centered around a signature smoked potato sourdough bread.The bread can be used to scoop up a variety of Balla's signature vegetable dips, like pumpkin seed tahini, the zucchini and green chili dip, paprika farmer's cheese and more . The menu is focused on reusing cosmetically "imperfect" produce that might otherwise go to waste, keeping prices low: a small basket of bread and two containers of dip run just $10.Smokebread currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.Yelper Taline M., who visited Smokebread on February 11, wrote , "The bread smells wonderful, like (bacon and bread all in one), tastes really yummy, and is dense and fluffy in texture. I really recommend checking this place out."Adam B. noted , "Another quick and tasty lunch option in the Twitter building. The dips are quite a generous size, so you'll likely have leftovers once you get through your portion of bread."Smokebread is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)---