Dancing Yak brings Himalayan, Nepalese cuisine to Mission Dolores

Tucked between the Castro and Mission, the Mission Dolores neighborhood is close to sea level, but a new restaurant is offering diners tastes from the top of the world.
Dancing Yak, an eatery offering Himalayan and Nepalese cuisine, recently opened at 280 Valencia St. (between Brosnan and 14th streets).
The menu includes dishes like Nepalese dumplings with minced chicken, chives, garlic and spices, served with mild or spicy tomatoes and roasted soybean sauce; strips of chicken smothered in soy sauce, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions; stir-fried pork with green beans; tandoori plates and a selection of curries.
With a 4.5-star rating out of Yelp 36 reviews, Dancing Yak is on its way to developing a local fan base.
"This place is amazing," Yelper S B. said. "I can't say enough in words. You have to go for yourself to truly understand how freakin' delicious it is. Nepalese food is similar to Indian food, but lighter on the flavoring. We got two rice dishes, two curry dishes (one chicken and one beef), pork belly and okra -- and everything was so good."
Yelper Cheyenne L. added, "This is a must location in the Bay. So much culture and incredible energy in one space. We were all blown away with the appetizers, entrees and cocktails. Every single bite had us big-eyed. Unique experience, intimate vibes and cultural love."
Head on over to check it out: Dancing Yak is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco