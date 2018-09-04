Daytime coffee and coworking space launches at Folsom Street bar

Coworking and coffee fans, you've got a new spot to hit up. The fresh arrival to SoMa, called Forum, is located at 1123 Folsom St. (at 8th St.)
Sharing space with bars Trademark and Copyright, Forum's pop-up "pilot space" is open during daytime hours only on weekdays. Visitors can expect a fully-stocked coffee bar, offering Americanos, cold brew, matcha latte, cortado, tea and drip coffee from 3-19 Coffee. Milk options include organic whole, organic almond and organic soy. And there are free work spaces, complete with outlets and internet.
Eventually, Forum hopes to debut its own space elsewhere in the city, with food, games and live events like music and comedy shows.
Forum has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jason H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 22, wrote, "Great place to have meetings downtown. Where else in SF can you get premium roasted coffee for $3 or less? I will be signing up and coming back."
Yelper Annie G. added, "I was taking a walk killing some time today and stumbled into Forum SF. This place is perfect! I had a delicious mocha latte -- but I also noticed beers on tap."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Forum is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco