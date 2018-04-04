FOOD & DRINK

Denny's and Star Wars team up for breakfast

The Star Wars universe might be out of this world, but a menu inspired by "Solo: A Star Wars Story" can be enjoyed at your local Denny's.

LucasFilm teamed up with Denny's to bring four limited-edition meals as well as exclusive trading cards to the restaurant chain. A portion of the sales from the $3 packs of trading cards will benefit No Kid Hungry, an organization that helps provide meals for children in need.

The four menu items offered at Denny's include Co-Reactor Pancakes, the Blaster Fire Burger, Two Moons Skillet and the Lightspeed Slam.

Co-Reactor Pancakes feature fresh strawberries, whipped cream and a side of Crystal Crunch Rocks and warm citrus sauce to pour over the pancakes. The Blaster Fire Burger has chipotle gouda cheese, bacon and spicy Ghost Pepper sauce.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens in theaters on May 25. The Star Wars inspired menu can be enjoyed at Denny's through June 26.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of LucasFilm and this station.
