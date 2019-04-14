Sushi saga: ABC7's Dion Lim surprises Larry Beil with his own roll as 'payback' for prank against hers

So when Larry Beil went to Charlotte to cover the NBA All Star Weekend, he came back with a hilarious story about Dion's roll.
Weeks later, while Larry was vacationing in Australia, Dion got her payback!
Teaming up with Ace Wasabi Rock n' Roll Sushi in San Francisco's Marina district, Dion and Chef Will and owner Ken Lowe worked on a sushi roll, inspired by the Hawaiian islands and named it...you guessed it! The OMG Larry!
INTRODUCING: the OMG Larry sushi roll at @AceWasabisSushi! 🍣 A play on the OMG Dion roll @The_Cowfish! @LarryBeilABC7 had no clue this was coming 😉 pic.twitter.com/jQFSFdchYZ— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 14, 2019