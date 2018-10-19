FOOD & DRINK

Superintendent apologizes after students were served chili with kangaroo meat

EMBED </>More Videos

A school superintendent sends his sincerest apologies after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

POTTER, Nebraska --
A school superintendent is apologizing after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

"We will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period," Mike Williams, superintendent of the Potter-Dix Public Schools, wrote parents in a letter Wednesday.

He says the head cook added kangaroo because it was "a very lean meat."

Williams says he doesn't think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but it was "without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet."

School officials do not believe kangaroo meat is unhealthy or dangerous because it meets USDA standards.

Either way, parents weren't happy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodschoollunchu.s. & worldNebraska
FOOD & DRINK
Young’s Kung Fu Laundromat opens in Tenderloin's old Gangway space
It's official: Oakland's Brown Sugar Kitchen is permanently closed
Brews and bites: World of Beer opens first California location in Dublin
BentoLicious brings Taiwanese bento boxes to Pleasanton
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ticket rush: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion
Gunman at large after shots fired at Oakland police officer
Truck slams into high voltage transformer at Milpitas mall
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm start, cooler ending to weekend
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Pigs, pug have pumpkin-themed party to welcome fall
Show More
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Part of street in Alameda remains closed due to water main break
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
Hunters Point reports say radioactive contamination worse than thought
More News