National Taco Day: Do you know your tacos? Do you like crunchy or soft?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "I'm from San Diego, so I know my tacos," said one ABC7 News employee.

But do you, Bay Area?

According to National Taco Day, Americans ate nearly five billion tacos in 2018. That's billion with a "b."

Friday was National Taco Day, and we had some ABC7 employees put their taco knowledge to the test.

They had to try and guess which taco is from Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Cielito Lindo food truck.

And do you like your taco crunchy or soft? ABC7 News did a poll, and viewers got to decide

Watch the video above to see how it went.
