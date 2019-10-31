Domino's has put bubble tea bubbles on a pizza

Domino's is rolling out what might be the strangest pizza combo ever.The company is introducing their new "bubble tea pizza."It's centered around the popular bubble tea - which is a milky, sugary drink with chewy balls of tapioca, called pearls or boba.The drink is usually served over ice, but Dominos has taken things a step further and turned the drink into a pizza!The toppings include black sugar pearls, honey and cheese.If you want to taste it, you better head to Taiwan. That's where bubble tea was created back in 1988.Those daring enough to give it a try better hurry, because the chain is only offering the dessert pizza for one month.