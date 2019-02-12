Don Don Ramen debuts noodles, Taiwanese fare in Ortega

Ramen fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Don Don Ramen, the newcomer is located at 592 E. El Camino Real in Ortega.
Don Don Ramen's menu incorporates a wide variety of Japanese-style dishes coupled with Taiwanese-style diner fare. On the menu, expect to see noodle dishes, like spicy char siu ramen and cold noodles with sesame paste. For entrees, look for the Taiwanese-style chicken cutlet combo, braised pork over rice and ochazuke (tea and rice porridge) with salmon roe.
Rounding things out are sides such as Japanese pot stickers, Taiwan popcorn chicken, deep-fried onigiri and garlic fries. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Joseph A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6, wrote, "I am so happy and excited this place is here! I'm a huge ramen fan."
And Daniel C. said of his visit during the soft opening, "You can say that Don Don Ramen feels like traditional Japanese ramen with a Taiwanese twist."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Don Don Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
