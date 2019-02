Don Don Ramen debuts noodles, Taiwanese fare in Ortega

Ramen fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Don Don Ramen , the newcomer is located at 592 E. El Camino Real in Ortega.Don Don Ramen's menu incorporates a wide variety of Japanese-style dishes coupled with Taiwanese-style diner fare. On the menu, expect to see noodle dishes, like spicy char siu ramen and cold noodles with sesame paste. For entrees, look for the Taiwanese-style chicken cutlet combo, braised pork over rice and ochazuke (tea and rice porridge) with salmon roe.Rounding things out are sides such as Japanese pot stickers, Taiwan popcorn chicken, deep-fried onigiri and garlic fries. (Check out the full menu here .)With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.Joseph A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6, wrote, "I am so happy and excited this place is here! I'm a huge ramen fan."And Daniel C. said of his visit during the soft opening, "You can say that Don Don Ramen feels like traditional Japanese ramen with a Taiwanese twist."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Don Don Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)