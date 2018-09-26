KATY, Texas --You know Halloween is creeping up on you when unfriendly-looking clowns show up on your doorstep.
But here's a twist. What if that clown, with his smile full of jagged teeth and a face like "It," appears bearing sweet treats?
Depending on how you feel about clowns, your dream or nightmare could come true, thanks to Hurts Donut.
The shop is offering scary clown deliveries. You can call 346-387-9900 to schedule a delivery.
The trick (or is it a treat?) seems to be going over well with at least some Hurts' fans.
"Please deliver to my daughter. She's terrified of clowns," one woman said.
"I'd love to have them delivered to my kiddos' bus stop in the morning. Those boys are always yelling, 'Clown, clown, are you down there?' I'd love to see the looks on their faces if he actually showed up," another said.
Others continued in the same vein, hatching plans on who they'd send the clown to first.
You can also enter to win a dozen donuts delivered by a scary clown.
Just go to the Hurts Donut Facebook page and click, like or share their post.
Just be careful what you wish for!