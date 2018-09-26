CLOWNS

TRICK OR TREAT: Texas donut shop's scary clown delivery brings sweet terror to your door

EMBED </>More Videos

Would you get your doughnuts delivered by this guy?

KATY, Texas --
You know Halloween is creeping up on you when unfriendly-looking clowns show up on your doorstep.

But here's a twist. What if that clown, with his smile full of jagged teeth and a face like "It," appears bearing sweet treats?

Depending on how you feel about clowns, your dream or nightmare could come true, thanks to Hurts Donut.

PHOTOS: Teen dresses brother as creepy clown for 'IT' themed photoshoot

The shop is offering scary clown deliveries. You can call 346-387-9900 to schedule a delivery.

The trick (or is it a treat?) seems to be going over well with at least some Hurts' fans.

"Please deliver to my daughter. She's terrified of clowns," one woman said.

RELATED: Video shows clown clinging to back of bus in Detroit

"I'd love to have them delivered to my kiddos' bus stop in the morning. Those boys are always yelling, 'Clown, clown, are you down there?' I'd love to see the looks on their faces if he actually showed up," another said.

Others continued in the same vein, hatching plans on who they'd send the clown to first.

You can also enter to win a dozen donuts delivered by a scary clown.

Just go to the Hurts Donut Facebook page and click, like or share their post.

Just be careful what you wish for!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddonutsclownstrick or treathalloweenbuzzworthyu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CLOWNS
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at NY park
Clowning around to ease the pain of hospital patients
Creepy clown house with free admission pops up in LA
PHOTOS: Child dressed as creepy clown for 'IT' themed photoshoot
More clowns
FOOD & DRINK
Maya Thai Laos Restaurant opens in San Pablo
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
El Arepazo brings Colombian-style arepas to the Mission
Your guide to Cupertino's newest eateries, with ice cream, shawarma and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Commuters face gridlock after closure of Salesforce Transit Center
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
Janet Jackson, Metallica to headline Salesforce's Dreamfest in SF
Woman in her 90s rescued from Berkeley Hills house fire
Cosby's defenders decry him as victim of racism and sexism
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week
Show More
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
2nd Kavanaugh accuser certain about alleged encounter, her lawyer says
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested on suspicion of forcible rape
The sad backstory of a North Bay drug overdose
More News