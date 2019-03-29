Food & Drink

Caught on camera: DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivering it to teen

EMBED <>More Videos

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: DoorDash driver sips drink before delivering food to customer

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A California family is warning others after they saw something disturbing on their home security camera: a DoorDash driver taking a sip of the milkshake they ordered.

Rajesh Malhotra told KTXL his 14-year-old son ordered a cookies and cream milkshake from Cold Stone, but he wasn't the only one who got to enjoy it.

"(I thought) 'Whoa, that's crazy,'' he said. "I mean, how can someone jeopardize the product like that, especially the food?"

The family didn't learn about the incident until the next day -- after Rishab had already finished the frozen treat.

"My dad told me to check out the video from last night, and once I checked it out I brushed five, six times," Rishab said. "I felt really disgusted."

The family said the incident has them thinking twice about using the delivery service again.

"We have trust between the company and the drivers," Rajesh said. "Once that trust is broken, we can't go back."

The family claims they have reached out to the company several times. Two weeks after the incident and they still haven't heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcaliforniatechnologydessertsice creamdelivery servicecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Investors hitch a ride on Lyft's IPO
Woman dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot
Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
Warning after man with measles has dinner at a popular Livermore restaurant
South Bay assemblyman proposes bill to bring tougher penalties on porch piracy
Indiana mayor and presidential hopeful visits SF
Show More
South Bay MMA fighter survives massive fall from highway 87
Flu hits South Bay schools late in the season
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
DeBrincat's 2 goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-4
Sting previews 'The Last Ship' ahead of San Francisco run next year
More TOP STORIES News