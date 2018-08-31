Doppio Zero brings Neapolitan pizza and Italian bites to Hayes Valley

A new Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood.
The newcomer to Hayes Valley, called Doppio Zero, can be found at 395 Hayes St. It's the third location for the pizzeria, which also has outpost in Cupertino and Mountain View.
The menu offers appetizers like assorted Mediterranean olives with herbs and lemon zest; deep-fried calamari and shrimp served with fresh vegetables; and grilled baby octopus with arugula, radicchio, cherry tomato and anchovy dressing. A variety of salads, sandwiches and pastas are also available.
Red-sauce pies include the Jalapeno, topped with San Marzano tomato, homemade mozzarella, salami, spicy sausage, leeks, basil and, of course, jalapeno. There's also the Pescatore, topped with clams, calamari, mussels, shrimp, roasted garlic and oregano. White pizza options include the Genovese, topped with basil pesto, mushroom, artichokes and smoked mozzarella.
Doppio Zero has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yukiko W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 27, wrote, "Taste of pizza crust with wood oven grilled notes. I very much like their burrata with eggplant caponata. Another highly recommended dish is the Brussels sprouts. The Brussels sprouts had lots of roasty taste and flavors from pancetta, and the shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano goes so well together."
Yelper Cherylynn N. added, "You can never go wrong with their namesake pizza. The crust is fluffy with a great chew and a nice blistering at the bottom for a hint of smokiness. The toppings of deliciously rich burrata, sheets of porky sweet proscuitto, salty Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings, and peppery arugula make for a beautifully balanced bite."
Doppio Zero is now open from 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, so swing on by to take a peek.
