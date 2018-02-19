HOODLINE

'Double Shot Coffee' makes Excelsior debut

Photo: M.G. T./Yelp

By Hoodline
SAN FRANCISCO --
A new spot for coffee, tea, and sandwiches has opened in Mission Terrace: Double Shot Coffee is located at 4587 Mission St. (between Harrington St. & Brazil Ave.)

This new eatery features a variety of coffee drink mainstays, signature lattes, quick breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and more.

On the drinks menu, expect to see offerings such as lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and macchiatos. There are specialty drinks, too, like horchata, Nutella-lavender lattes; blended iced coffee drinks with white chocolate, caramel, and cookies and cream; and fruit-flavored smoothies.

If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, look for a selection of bagels topped with cream cheese, lox, egg and cheese, or veggies. The cafe also offers hot panini sandwiches, house-made tuna salad and a Greek salad with cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Aaron Y., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "Since Mama has closed, it feels like the whole neighborhood has been waiting for a new independent cafe to open. Double Shot does not disappoint! Well-made drinks, friendly staff, and a nice mural."

Yelper Brandon W. added: "Walking by on Mission for a couple months, I've been waiting for this place to open, and I wasn't disappointed."

And Anju J. said: "Checked it out for a quick snack while produce shopping across the street. Chocolate croissant was spot-on, so was the breakfast bagel."

Double Shot coffee is now open at 4587 Mission St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video from our partners at Hoodline.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinecoffeesmall businessbusinessrestaurantSan Francisco
HOODLINE
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Hoodline
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News