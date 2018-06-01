FOOD & DRINK

Downtown's Toranj BBQ and Seafood offers skewers and more

Photo: Hanibal P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving skewers, sushi burritos and noodles has opened up Downtown. Called Toranj BBQ and Seafood, the newcomer is located at 30 E. Santa Clara St.

When ordering noodle cups, customers first choose a sauce, then select a protein, completing the dish with their favorite topping. The eatery also offers sushi burritos, salmon skewers with lemon, chicken and vegetable kebabs, and sushi and poke bowls.

Toranj BBQ and Seafood has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight Yelp reviews.

"This is the best place to be if you are looking for great food quality and customer service," said Ninous C. "The taste of the meat and chicken kebab was awesome, and the price compared to service is really fair. I was happy and I recommend this place to everyone."

"Found this awesome place during my trip to San Jose," Yelper Blossom N. said. "Foods were tasty and price was reasonable, portion size was much bigger than I thought. Loved it."

Toranj BBQ and Seafood is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
