Dumpling Time owners debut 'Udon Time' in the Design District

A new Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Udon Time, the fresh addition is located at 55 Division St. in the Design District.
Udon Time is the first of three restaurants from Omakase Restaurant Group (Omakase, Dumpling Time) to open on the ground floor of the One Henry Adams apartment complex. The Butcher Shop recently debuted as well, with a third restaurant, Niku Steak House, to follow shortly.
Executive chef Edgar Agbayani -- who's also behind the menu at Dumpling Time -- trained at Sanuki Menki Noodle School in Kagawa, Japan to help develop the menu.
"I worked alongside the head chef at the school to learn about udon, making many batches and learning about different dashi (broth), ingredients and condiments," he said in a statement. "The experience helped me understand and create the type and composition of noodles, as well as the flavor of dashi I'm using at Udon Time, but I'll definitely bring my own touch."
The restaurant features a number of signature bowls, like the Niku (meat) with sweet onions and ginger; a vegetarian udon with shiitake dashi, corn and sweet tomatoes; and the Kamamata, with a jidori egg, soy sauce, parmesan and butter.
If you're feeling creative, there's the Sanuki Udon option: build-your-own-bowls, served hot or cold. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp so far, Udon Time is still finding its footing, but it's early days.
Gil S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 1, wrote, "A very informal, quick, delicious comfort food stop that serves just one thing: udon noodle soup with a few different broths and toppings."
Chelsea P. added, "It's always udon weather in SF. Fresh udon noodles, several broth options, and a trendy fast-casual restaurant environment. What's not to love?"
Intrigued? Drop by to try it for yourself. Udon Time is open for from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sundays.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco