Food & Drink

Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites

Dunkin' is proving it's never too early for pumpkin spice.

The coffee and donut chain released its new fall lineup, featuring favorites like pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts and muffins.

Dunkin' also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins and the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

The fall-inspired array of goodies officially launch August 21st - still in the heart of summer.

But eight restaurants across the United States are celebrating one week early. They are rebranding from Dunkin' to Pumpkin' and will serve free pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday, August 14th.

Dunkin' hasn't revealed the participating locations just yet, but the first letters of seven of the cities spell out P-U-M-P-K-I-N.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallfooddunkin'dunkin' donutspumpkin spice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
First look at the new fall season on ABC
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck welcomes back commuters
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Show More
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
VIDEO: Zoo visitors delighted by itchy bear
AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Morning Update: Lyft discrimination, Salesforce Transit Center open, Apple offers $1 million
More TOP STORIES News