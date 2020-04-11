easter

Easter Cooking: Easy dessert recipes under 15 mins featuring Peeps marshmallows

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year, most Easter celebrations have shifted to shelter-in-place gatherings. While typical holiday activities have been altered due to the novel coronavirus, families can use this time to create new traditions, memories-- and recipes!

In this video, Natural Chef Stefanie Bollini provides a step-by-step tutorial featuring two Easter-inspired dessert recipes that you can make at home in under 15 minutes. These simple goodies include peeps as the main ingredient, a classic treat that is sure to bring smiles and fun to your Sunday celebration.

Recipe #1: Peeps S'mores Skillet
Whip up a chocolate ganache and melt peeps to create a new take on a campfire classic.
Ingredients:
  • 1/2 c. heavy whipping cream, warmed
  • 2 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 5 packages of Peeps, mix and match colors to your liking
  • Graham crackers, for serving

    • Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
  • Heat heavy whipping cream in a microwave safe bowl for 30 seconds, or in a pot over medium heat until warm
  • In a medium skillet, evenly spread out chocolate chips. Pour warmed whipping cream over the chips. Arrange Peeps in a colorful pattern atop
  • Bake until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes


    Recipe #2: Peeps Popcorn
    Cook up fluffy popcorn drizzled with melted peeps and white chocolate. It may get messy, but it's worth it.
    Ingredients:

  • 12 cups popped natural popcorn
  • 22 Peeps, multiple colors
  • c white chocolate chips
  • Cooking Spray (or butter)

    • Directions:
  • Lay out a big sheet of parchment paper, and lay popcorn out in an even layer, making sure that all unpopped popcorn kernels have been removed.
  • Heat a saucepan over medium heat, and spray liberally with cooking spray or lightly coat with butter. You'll also want to butter or spray the spatula or wooden spoon you'll be using.
  • Working with one color at a time, add 5-6 Peeps to the saucepan, stirring constantly, until they begin to melt. Once you think they are fully melted, leave them on for one more minute. They marshmallow should no longer have any fluff to it, and should be thinned out a bit.
  • Drizzle (as best you can) the melted Peeps evenly over the popcorn. Spray your hands with cooking spray and carefully toss the marshmallow and popcorn together, helping to distribute the melted marshmallow evenly. Clumps will form -- that's okay!
  • Clean your pan, and repeat steps 2-4 until all desired Peeps colors are used.
  • Allow the popcorn to set for 15 minutes, making sure it is all laid out in an even layer.
  • Melt the white chocolate (microwaving at 30 second increments and stirring or in a double boiler) and lightly drizzle over the popcorn.
  • Let the popcorn rest for 30 minutes, or until the white chocolate is completely set.


