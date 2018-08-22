Ed's Cheesesteak debuts in downtown Oakland

Cheesesteak fans, take heed -- there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 300 Frank H. Ogawa, the fresh addition to downtown Oakland is called Ed's Cheesesteak.
The modest menu features a small selection of burgers; breakfast fare like scrambled eggs with meat and potatoes; and various cheesesteak options including original, veggie and shrimp with toppings like Swiss cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, roasted poblano peppers and mushrooms.
With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Ed's Cheesesteak is getting solid feedback.
Jay D., who reviewed the new spot on July 25, wrote, "The menu is small but it hits all the big items from cheesesteaks to burgers, and they have cheese fries and onion rings. The cheesesteak and peppers were tasty. It was nicely cooked and the serving size was filling. I would eat here again."
And Lina S. wrote, "This placed just opened not too long ago. The menu is pretty small and simple. I ordered the super cheesesteak and it hit the spot."
Ed's Cheesesteak is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. (It's closed on the weekends.)
