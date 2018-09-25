FOOD & DRINK

El Arepazo brings Colombian-style arepas to the Mission

Photo: El Arepazo SF/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Colombian fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to the Mission, called El Arepazo, is located at 2169 Mission St.

This small, family-owned quick-service eatery specializes in Colombian-style arepas, grilled cornmeal pockets filled with items like shredded beef, shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper, quail egg, chicken hearts, pineapple and more.

El Arepazo SF has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Marissa S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 7, wrote, "I didn't mean to stop and get an arepa, but the food smelled so good I had no choice. I got the La Calena and a blackberry juice. The blackberries are a Colombian variety, and the juice tastes different, but good. The La Calena blew my mind, and I was utterly stuffed by the end. Really friendly service and credit-card friendly."

Yelper Bremis M. added, "A great representation of Colombian arepas in SF. I tried La Paisa, La Santandereana and La Islena, each one was delicious and similar to the Colombian taste. Also had maracuya and mora juice, and both were very good. The service was excellent."

Head on over to check it out. El Arepazo SF is open from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
