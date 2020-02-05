food

El Farolito in SF Mission District named best Mexican restaurant in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new ranking of the best Mexican restaurants by state has been released and a San Francisco spot has been named number one in California.

According to the report by Stacker, Taqueria El Farolito in the Mission District takes the top spot. The restaurant is known for its super burritos, including carne asada and al pastor.

The no frills spot is open until 2 a.m. and is located right outside the 24th Street BART station. It does not take cash and space inside is limited.

Stacker says it used Forsquare's algorithm for its report. It ranked locations based on user check-ins, rating signals, tips and photo trends.
