El Lopo debuts on Polk Street with tapas, trivia and 'sherry-oke'

New Spanish-influenced tapas spot and bar El Lopo is hosting its grand opening tomorrow at 1327 Polk St., the former home of The Pour House.As we reported earlier this year , owner Daniel Azarkman purchased the Pour House last November and closed it in January to make it over into El Lopo."Taking over an existing business was a better option than building out a new bar from scratch," Azarkman explained.Before closing the Pour House, he tested out his recipes at a pop-up inside another now-closed bar: Blur (1121 Polk St.), which also shuttered in January El Lopo has been softly open with limited hours for a few weeks, but this Friday's grand opening party is the official debut of the bar's full menu.Options will include empanadas, charcuterie, cheese plates, tinned seafood and a hybrid "tortilla" that combines the traditional Spanish potato omelet and Mexican flatbread that share the same name.The 1,000-square-foot space is still dominated by the 18-seat bar, but there are now some more intimate seating options as well. The open kitchen is fully visible to patrons at the bar, allowing a blend between front- and back-of-house service.The drink menu is wine-focused, but also features some low-proof cocktails, a few cider options, and several local beers on draught.To encourage a convivial grand opening party, Azarkman will offer a "buy one, gift one" option on drinks for the evening. Customers can gift a free drink to a stranger when purchasing their own.El Lopo has a limited live performance license with the city, and plans to host local musicians from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. For Friday's grand opening, Oakland-based neo-folk band Fleeting Trance will perform.The bar is planning to host a wide range of events, including "Sherry-oke Tuesdays" -- where each karaoke singer gets a $5 glass of sherry -- and a bimonthly comedy show. Wednesday trivia nights will kick off in April.For Friday's event, El Lopo will open at 6 p.m., but its regular hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.The full food menu is offered from 5-11 p.m., but empanadas, charcuterie, and tinned seafood options will still be available during the other hours.