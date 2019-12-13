Emma Bunton talks 'The Great American Baking Show,' Spice Girls with ABC7

In honor of girl power and my interview with @EmmaBunton airing today on Midday Live, I’m also thanking Mel B for inspiring one of my best outfits. I wore this for my Spice Girls birthday party, Halloween, and basically whenever my mom would let me 😂 #TBT pic.twitter.com/SVEOHhsW3C — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" premieres Thursday night on ABC7. The series is based on the UK hit, "The Great British Baking Show."Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams are the hosts of the show.Bunton talked with ABC7 Mornings' Jobina Fortson about the premiere and got in some good laughs. Bunton described the baking show as intense, lots of fun, and at times, "very emotional."Ten aspiring bakers from all over the country stepped into the now-famous "white tent" to take on the challenges of making bread and cakes in the two-hour season premiere. The show has a sense of holiday warmth that's sure to get baked goods lovers in the spirit!Jobina is also a big Spice Girls fan. She asked Bunton which real-life spice actually represents each Spice Girl. See Bunton's responses below:Victoria?"I'm going to have to go for a bit of pepper, you know hot spice," Bunton said.Mel B? "She would be paprika," Bunton said. "Something a bit edgy and fun."Mel C? "You know what Sporty Spice is sweeter than you think. So, it would have to be maybe cinnamon or something. Yeah, she's a cutie."Geri? "Oh Geri! I'm going to stick with ginger for her," Bunton said. "A strong and powerful spice."The best for last. Baby Spice? "Oh what would I be? Can I be a mix? A mix of hot and sweet and spicy," Bunton said. "I'm going to throw it all in there."