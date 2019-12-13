Food & Drink

Emma Bunton talks 'The Great American Baking Show,' Spice Girls with ABC7

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" premieres Thursday night on ABC7. The series is based on the UK hit, "The Great British Baking Show."

Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams are the hosts of the show.

Bunton talked with ABC7 Mornings' Jobina Fortson about the premiere and got in some good laughs. Bunton described the baking show as intense, lots of fun, and at times, "very emotional."

Ten aspiring bakers from all over the country stepped into the now-famous "white tent" to take on the challenges of making bread and cakes in the two-hour season premiere. The show has a sense of holiday warmth that's sure to get baked goods lovers in the spirit!



Jobina is also a big Spice Girls fan. She asked Bunton which real-life spice actually represents each Spice Girl. See Bunton's responses below:

Victoria?

"I'm going to have to go for a bit of pepper, you know hot spice," Bunton said.

Mel B? "She would be paprika," Bunton said. "Something a bit edgy and fun."

Mel C? "You know what Sporty Spice is sweeter than you think. So, it would have to be maybe cinnamon or something. Yeah, she's a cutie."

Geri? "Oh Geri! I'm going to stick with ginger for her," Bunton said. "A strong and powerful spice."

The best for last. Baby Spice? "Oh what would I be? Can I be a mix? A mix of hot and sweet and spicy," Bunton said. "I'm going to throw it all in there."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscocelebritytelevisionabccookingbakingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF investigators recover more than $2 Million worth of stolen goods
Tiny homes delivered to help homeless in the East Bay
Recent storms officially bring Bay Area out of drought
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hillsborough heiress murder case: Charges dropped against star witness
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
Delivery driver's 'delighted' reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
Show More
Bay Area to get break from wet weather after weeks of rain
Man shot after trying to stop break-in at Santa Rosa apartment
Hayward police investigate shooting that left 1 injured
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way! Wet weather through Saturday
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
More TOP STORIES News