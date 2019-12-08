Food & Drink

Polish artists create entire miniature town out of gingerbread

By Krisann Chasarik
Gliwice, POLAND -- Forget about a simple house. One of the most elaborate gingerbread creations in the world is an entire city made out of the sweet stuff.

More than 30 artists in Poland created the gingerbread town. It features 237 houses, a church and a castle. The castle was made out of 3,500 individual gingerbread biscuits all molded by hand. It is surrounded by a moat made out of what else? Gingerbread!

Two chocolate trains snake their way through the city that has a population of a few hundred gingerbread people.

Want the recipe to create your own gingerbread city? We know it includes more than a ton of gingerbread dough, 300 eggs, 66 pounds of powdered sugar and 26 gallons of honey.

The sweet city is on display now in the city of Gliwice, in southern Poland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipesholidaybuzzworthyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home invasion robbery leads to officer-involved shooting in SF, police say
Police identify 3 victims in deadly overnight crash in Orinda
Heavy rain prompts Flood Warning for SF
40-foot tree topples over, lands on 2 people in SF
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
New trailer for 'Free Guy' starring Ryan Reynolds
Flooding shuts down parts of SF Muni
Show More
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
3 shot in drive-by shooting near market in Fresno County
Dog ingests drugs during walk at Crissy Field Beach in SF
Rain doesn't stop North Bay holiday tradition
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
More TOP STORIES News