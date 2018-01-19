Evergreen East gets new restaurant: Sophie's Mediterranean Grill

SAN JOSE, Calif. --A new restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4035 Evergreen Village Square in Evergreen East, the newcomer is called Sophie's Mediterranean Grill.
Along with Mediterranean fare, this newcomer features an extensive menu with Italian-inspired dishes, burgers, salads, soups, and more.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like chicken or beef kofta kabob served with rice, salad, hummus and pita; grilled lamb shank with rice or mashed potatoes; vegetable biryani; and lamb curry.
There's a selection of sandwiches on offer, too, like falafel pita; chicken or beef and lamb gyro with cucumbers, lettuce, tomato and a white sauce; and a chicken chapli burger with tomatoes, onions and a house-made sauce.
Rounding things out are soups like chicken lemon and lentils; salads like a Greek salad with greens and feta with a choice of meat or falafel; and Italian dishes like lasagna and spaghetti.
Sophie's Mediterranean Grill has made a decent impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Carrie C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 15th, said: "Wow! How about that? So many food choices to please the family. We had lasagna, butter chicken, and greek food around our table in the same restaurant! Lots of space, friendly staff, and a lovely square to walk after the meal."
Yelper Andy L. added: "Great to see familiar faces and the good food they make...and even closer to home! Lamb curry, butter chicken, chicken kabob, hummus, and baba ganoush were all hot out of the kitchen and tasty."
And Mahesh S. said: "Picked up some falafel pita wraps on their first soft opening day. We loved the dish and they are reasonably priced as well. Wait wasn't that bad. Will be back soon"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sophie's Mediterranean Grill is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)