Experiment with bubble tea flavors at South San Francisco's new Milk Tea Lab

Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition, called Milk Tea Lab, is located at 630 El Camino Real.
The locally-based mini-chain purports to bring a scientific approach to creating new tea drinks, as represented by the large "Periodic Table of Milk Tea Lab" on the wall.
You can go with the house options, which include mango green tea and an apple tonic; or you can experiment, by choosing your own tea flavor, toppings (red bean, white pearl, aloe vera, etc), sugar level and amount of ice.
Milk Tea Lab also offers a few snacks, like curly fries and popcorn chicken, and there are plenty of board games and an Xbox available, to induce customers to stay a while.
With a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Milk Tea Lab has gotten a good response.
Joey C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 9, wrote, "If you enjoy jasmine milk tea, this is a good one. It's a bit of a lighter jasmine tea taste. I can come here to study until 12 a.m."
And Richard L. wrote, "This place has free samples and games to play. It's very clean, and the service is quick and friendly."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Milk Tea Lab is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSouth San Francisco
foodHoodlineSouth San Francisco