FOOD & DRINK

Experiment with bubble tea flavors at South San Francisco's new Milk Tea Lab

Photo: Chon W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition, called Milk Tea Lab, is located at 630 El Camino Real.

The locally-based mini-chain purports to bring a scientific approach to creating new tea drinks, as represented by the large "Periodic Table of Milk Tea Lab" on the wall.

You can go with the house options, which include mango green tea and an apple tonic; or you can experiment, by choosing your own tea flavor, toppings (red bean, white pearl, aloe vera, etc), sugar level and amount of ice.

Milk Tea Lab also offers a few snacks, like curly fries and popcorn chicken, and there are plenty of board games and an Xbox available, to induce customers to stay a while.

With a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Milk Tea Lab has gotten a good response.

Joey C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 9, wrote, "If you enjoy jasmine milk tea, this is a good one. It's a bit of a lighter jasmine tea taste. I can come here to study until 12 a.m."

And Richard L. wrote, "This place has free samples and games to play. It's very clean, and the service is quick and friendly."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Milk Tea Lab is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSouth San Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
New Taekwondo studio Exceed Martial Arts now open in Cambrian Park
Seafood platters, yakitori and 28-ounce steaks: What's trending on San Francisco's food scene?
Fun facts about peanut butter
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Investigators say Tubbs Fire was not caused by PG&E
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
SF mayor issues executive directive to make sure all skyscrapers are safe
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
Dubs' Curry, Durant named All-Star Game starters
Bay Area animal shelter dealing with spike in ball pythons
Company offering free medical marijuana to fed workers who can't afford it
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Show More
New cruise line to offer adults-only voyages
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominiums in SoCal
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Doomsday Clock remains at 2 minutes to midnight
Shutdown: Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail
More News