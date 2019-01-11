Explore the freshest new businesses to debut in Menlo Park

Oak + Violet
Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp
Now open in the Park James Hotel at 1400 El Camino Real in Pine Forest is Oak + Violet, a restaurant serving Californian cuisine and cocktails.
There are both indoor and outdoor seating options from which to peruse a menu of local, seasonal dishes. You'll encounter salads like the Tuscan kale or the beets and burrata. Small plates include mini lobster tacos and salt-cured yogurt. And there are mains ranging from bone-in filet mignon to toasted farro "risotto."
The drinks menu is dominated by creative cocktails like the El Camino, made with mezcal, Aperol, grapefruit, lime and rosemary simple syrup, or a toddy made from St. George spiced pear liqueur, lemon and honey.
Boxing Theory
Photo: Boxing Theory/Yelp
Next, wander over to 161 Constitution Drive and you'll find Boxing Theory, a new fitness center.
Founded by locally-based personal trainer and boxing enthusiast Tristan Arfi, classes at Boxing Theory combine fight training with conditioning to achieve fitness goals. Classes that emphasize glutes and the core sit alongside high-interval training options and the flagship "Pure Theory" class. Personal training is also available.
Camper
Photo: Ryan L./Yelp
Over at 898 Santa Cruz Ave. in Downtown Menlo Park is New American restaurant Camper.
The locally-sourced and seasonal menu runs from snacks like blistered shishito peppers and deviled eggs to main dishes like roasted cauliflower with shelling beans, cranberries and almonds; or roast chicken with chickpea stew, chicory and saba. In between, there are pastas, salads and numerous vegetable-focused sides.
Wrap up the meal with dessert, like a seasonal fruit crisp with sweet cream gelato, or perhaps with a half-bottle of German, Washingtonian or Californian wine. (See the full menu here.)
Entre Nous Aesthetics
Photo: Entre Nous Aesthetics/Yelp
Entre Nous Aesthetics is a new medical spa that's located at 585 Glenwood Ave.
Founded by a Bay Area plastic surgeon, Entre Nous is the place where she offers non-surgical approaches to beauty enhancement. The aestheticians at Entre Nous provide everything from sculpting and injectables to laser hair removal and facials. Appointments can be made online.
Mami Cheli's
Photo: Kartika A./Yelp
Finally, head over to 989 El Camino Real, Suite B in Downtown Menlo Park and you'll find Mami Cheli's, a Mexican spot.
Its menu include Mexican street-style tacos, burritos and quesadillas, made with your choice of grilled marinated beef, chicken, steak and marinated pork al pastor. There are also pupusas and tortas (sandwiches). Vegans will appreciate that everything can be made to suit their needs.