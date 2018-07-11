FOOD & DRINK

Explore the Marina's 5 most popular eateries

Pizza at Greens restaurant. | Photo: Brian D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample all that the Marina has to offer?

Get to know this San Francisco neighborhood by browsing its most popular local eateries, from a French restaurant to a steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to eat in the Marina, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Italian Homemade Company



Fettuccine bolognese. | Photo: Tristian L./Yelp

First up is Italian spot The Italian Homemade Company, situated at 1919 Union St. (between Laguna Street and Charlton Court). With 4.5 stars out of 647 reviews on Yelp, it's the local favorite.

The restaurant, which specializes in fresh pasta and homemade sauces, has another outpost in North Beach (716 Columbus Ave.) and one more in Berkeley (2905 College Ave.).

You can create your own bowl by selecting your noodles and sauce. Pasta options include gnocchi, ravioli, fettuccine and pappardelle, while sauce offerings range from bolognese and pesto to white, marinara and others.

Additionally, the menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, specialty plates and desserts. (See the full menu here.)

2. Atelier Crenn



Photo: Faye L./Yelp

French spot Atelier Crenn is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3127 Fillmore St. (between Pixley and Filbert streets), 4.5 stars out of 624 reviews.

The two-Michelin star restaurant, which only has eight seats in its dining room, offers a multi-course tasting menu for $335 and a wine pairing option for about $175 per person. Currently, the eatery is accepting reservations for the month of September.

3. Isa Restaurant



Photo: Isa Restaurant/Yelp

Isa Restaurant, a French and gluten-free spot, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,905 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3324 Steiner St. (between Chestnut and Lombard streets) to see for yourself.

The expansive menu offers an assortment of dishes, including grilled local calamari with honey spice, flageolet beans, lemon zest and arugula; saffron paella with peas, red peppers, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, prawns and lobster broth; and truffle risotto with baby shiitake, hon shimiji mushroom and reggiano.

Finish off your meal with a grapefruit granita, a vanilla bean creme brulee or a vanilla bean gelato with a biscotti. (Explore the offerings here.)

4. Greens Restaurant



Soft tacos. | Photo: Quyen N./Yelp

Check out Greens Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 1,893 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free spot at Fort Mason, Bldg A.

Diners can expect to find a ton of options to choose from, including fresh spring rolls, asparagus pizza, Thai red curry, curried cauliflower soup, shepherd's pie and many more. (Check it out here.)

Unfortunately, according to its website, the business will remain closed this month to repair damage caused by a fire, but customers should check on the website for an official reopening date.

5. Bobo's



Photo: Kaje Y./Yelp

Finally, there's Bobo's, a local favorite with four stars out of 1,888 reviews. Stop by 1450 Lombard St. (between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street) to hit up the steakhouse the next time you're in the neighborhood.

Chow down on crispy crab cakes ($16.95), yellowtail carpaccio ($15.95), a whole crab ($47.95), mussels ($18.95) and many others. Steak offerings range from filet mignon and a porterhouse to a bone-in ribeye and more.

Wash it all down with your choice of wine, cocktail, beer or soft drinks. (See the full menu here.)
