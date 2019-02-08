Explore the newest businesses to debut in Livermore

Rebel Kitchen and Libations
Photo: Angel M./Yelp
Stop by 2369 First St. and you'll find Rebel Kitchen And Libations, a new traditional American restaurant and cocktail bar.
The new business comes from local restaurateur Gianni Schell of Pura Vida, and features an array of hearty dishes, like a pork belly sandwich with bacon jam, sweet coleslaw and apple relish, or a 28-ounce tomahawk steak for two with garlic smashed potatoes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Seasonal craft cocktails created by head mixologist Kaitlyn Apoian include the Rebel Knight, with Amaro Nonino, Aperol, Chivas Regal, lemon juice and rhubarb bitters; and a take on a Bloody Mary topped with bacon, a beef slider, and a jumbo prawn. (You can view the cocktail menu here.)
The space also boasts a game room, a Sunday brunch and live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
Board & Brush Livermore
Photo: Board & Brush/Yelp
Board & Brush Livermore is a new paint-and-sip spot, offering art classes along with drinks. It's located at 2321 First St.
Founded in Wisconsin, the Board & Brush DIY personalized wood sign workshop has been rapidly expanding its footprint and now has more than 200 locations across the U.S.
The business' latest studio addition in Livermore features a variety of classes for couples and groups centered around special occasions, like Valentine's Day Date Night, Lunar New Year and Wine Down Wednesdays.
Simply choose your own wood design from more than 100 in its design gallery, and learn step-by-step how to create your own signature wood sign. (Check out the full lineup of classes available here.)
Embodied Wines
Photo: Embodied Wines/Yelp
Head over to 2271 S. Vasco Road, Suite D and you'll find Embodied Wines, a new tasting room and event space for the winery of the same name.
Owners Kimmie and Stephen Spears conduct production operations at nearby Tenuta Vineyards, using grapes from the Livermore Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area, a designated wine-growing region).
For now, the space offers mostly barrel tastings of Embodied's lineup, but it has a bottled rose and plans to bottle six varietals this May and sell them beginning in the fall, according to its website.
Hitt Factory
Photo: Kim G./Yelp
Hitt Factory is a new gym and personal training spot that's located at 2267 Las Positas Road. So far, it's been a popular addition, with Yelpers awarding it five stars out of seven reviews.
With an alternate location in Pleasanton, this new fitness studio boasts an intense workout with a blend of weights and cardio. Services on offer include personal training with one-on-one instruction for athletes at any level, as well as group fitness classes in boxing, weight training and cardiovascular training.