Explore These 3 New Willow Glen Businesses

Sushi Arashi
1181 Lincoln Ave.
Dragon and unagi rolls. | Photo: Stacy L./Yelp
Sushi Arashi moved into the former Edna Ray Chinese space after the longtime Cantonese restaurant closed last year.
The neighborhood spot offers a full range of Japanese cuisine with sushi, ramen, and entrees. For sushi and nigiri, the most popular rolls include the Goldeneye, with shrimp tempura, crab, avocado and baked scallops; and the 49ers Roll, a California roll topped with tuna and salmon.
All diners receive complimentary edamame. A selection of Japanese beers and sake is also available.
Yelp users are generally positive about Sushi Arashi, which currently holds four stars out of 61 reviews on the site.
Yelper Steven C., who reviewed Sushi Arashi on January 19th, wrote: "Great, attentive, fast staff and service! The food is delicious, consistent and keeps you coming back! Highly recommend to anyone in downtown Willow Glen."
Diane L. noted: "Craving sushi around the area, I decided to try some place new. This place delivered excellent service and their food was good as well. The fish was fresh, which is the most important thing."
Sushi Arashi is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
Mr Falafel
1402 S. Bascom Ave.
Photo: SvBoy F./Yelp
Mr Falafel is a small neighborhood spot for Middle Eastern eats. In addition to falafel (which are available as sandwiches, wraps, and plates), diners can expect shawarma, hummus, and burgers.
Mr Falafel's current Yelp rating of five stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Monica V., who reviewed Mr Falafel on January 17th, wrote: "I was craving a falafel wrap but wanted to try a new place. Saw this place was close by my work and decided to give it a try, so glad I did. I ordered the falafel wrap to go that was five bucks flat."
Carrie C. noted: "Dude, this is the spot for the dive experience at lunch time, without the alcohol. You come here with the guys for a good cheap lunch of falafel or burgers, soda and some fries."
Tasso's Restaurant & Bar
1530 Southwest Expy.
Photo: James V./Yelp
Traditional American establishment Tasso's Restaurant & Bar recently opened in the neighborhood. On the menu, look for eats like eggs Benedict, mussels, and pastas.
Tasso's Restaurant & Bar's current rating of four stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Sally S., who reviewed Tasso's Restaurant & Bar on February 10th, wrote: "My husband and I came here during their soft opening. The staff and manager were very friendly and accommodating. We sat outside and the ambiance was nice. Their portions were a good size."
James V. noted: "They are still in their soft opening as of February 10, 2018. I went on a Friday night and did not have to wait for a spot at the bar. The manager very much cares about the customers."