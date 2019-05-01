Food & Drink

Discover the unique wine scene in Gilroy, California

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this segment, Spencer sips his way through Gilroy's wine scene, making stops at Dorcich Family Vineyard and Satori Cellars.

Located in the scenic Uvas Valley, the Dorcich Family Vineyard's mission statement is rooted in farming, fine wine, and most importantly, family. The story began when the Dorcich patriarch sailed to the US from Croatia to pursue his passion for farming. Today, the family carries on their great grandfather's love of land and commitment to family by working together to sustainably grow delicious wine in his memory.

Address:
11775 Watsonville Rd.,
Gilroy, CA 95020

More information here.

Satori Cellars offers award-winning wine with a colorful story. Since its beginnings as a prune orchard in 1993, Satori has transformed into a scenic and relaxing vineyard where guests can purchase a range of flavorful wines. Complete with live music, vibrant picnic tables, and an Instagram-worthy backdrop for photos, this family and dog-friendly environment is the perfect spot for some fun in the sun!

Address:
2100 Buena Vista Ave,
Gilroy, CA 95020

More information here.
