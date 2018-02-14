Oakland's carnivores have a new option: The Hideaway, located at 5634 College Ave. (between Keith Ave. & Ocean View Dr.) has recently opened in Rockridge.
This newcomer is located in the former Bourbon & Beef space, which closed late last year after its owner lost their home in the North Bay wildfires. The new spot features an extensive burger menu, along with pub-style apps, salads, and more.
Expect to see an array of options such as a lamb burger with feta cheese, grilled peppers and mint jelly; the "Hangover Burger," with cheddar and a fried egg; a fried or grilled chicken sandwich with avocado, spicy slaw, and sriracha aioli; and a grilled ahi tuna burger with cucumber and ginger salsa.
Look for a large selection of appetizers, like buffalo chicken, mac and cheese, and a hummus plate with herbed flatbread.
The Hideaway has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two Yelp.
Rick H., among the first to review the new spot, said "these burgers are genuinely good. It's a little pricey, but if you are a burger connoisseur, this will be almost top notch for you and you will see where your money went."
"They have a good variety of pub food like apps, burgers and salads. We ordered the beef sliders and fries," wrote Yelper Ginger O. "I like my burgers medium rare/rare. It came out medium, but it was ok since the flavor was really good."
The Hideaway is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Eyes On The Fries: 'The Hideaway' Opens In Rockridge
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News