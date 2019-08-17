Wisconsin family finds live frog in container of organic salad greens

Karlie Allen was making dinner with her family when her brother noticed the frog inside a package of Simple Truth organic greens purchased from a Pick 'N Save store.
"I'm across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud," Allen told WTMJ. "And my brother looks at [my mom] and goes, 'Mom, why is there a frog in the salad?'"
bon appetit! nothin like salad with a side of live frog 🐸 @SimpleTruth4U pic.twitter.com/KG9bPjotZ9— Karlie Allen (@kkarliea) August 14, 2019
Allen said she originally thought her brother was kidding but soon pulled out her phone to record video of the frog.
"I'm thinking...how did that get in there? And two, that is absolutely disgusting," she recalled.
The family planned to return the lettuce with the frog inside, but the animal managed to escape overnight. They were still able to return the greens for a full refund.
Simple Truth apologized to Allen on Twitter, and Roundy's, the parent company of Pick 'N Save, told WTMJ in a statement: "These situations happen from time to time when organic products are involved. USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time to time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance, the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange."
Hey Karlie, Yikes! We are so sorry that you discovered a live frog in the Simple Truth product. So that we can direct message you and resolve this, please follow us on Twitter. Let us know when you are following us. Thanks!— SimpleTruth (@SimpleTruth4U) August 15, 2019
Allen said it's difficult to think about eating salad after finding the frog.