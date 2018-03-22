FOOD & DRINK

Fast-Casual Korean Spot 'Matko' Opens At One Market

Photo: Matko/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're craving Korean food downtown, a new spot has you covered. Called Matko, the new arrival is located inside Plates at One Market (near Steuart St.).

This newcomer--located in the One Market Restaurant plaza--specializes in Korean-style lunch boxes, called dosirak. The boxes feature comfort food classics, including the ubiquitous house-made banchan Korean side dishes, according to the business' website.

At Matko, customers build their own meal. They first start by choosing a base like mixed greens, purple rice or soba noodles, then add-in banchan such as kimchi, seasoned cucumber or sweet corn. Next, they can choose from a variety of proteins on hand, like soy chicken, spicy pork or beef bulgogi.
Beef bulgogi with purple rice.

There are also several signature bowls available, such as soba with chilled spicy squid and a vegan dosirak with seasoned soft tofu, mushrooms and assorted veggies. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Matko has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six Yelp reviews.

Jane L., among the first Yelpers to review the spot, said she "was very surprised by how easy the menu was and how flavorful the food was!" Calling Matko a "must try," she praised her banchan, soft tofu and chilled spicy squid, which "reminds me of what I used to eat growing up in Korea."
Plates at One Market dining area.

Yelper Yiannis V. said Matko has a "simple menu, fast checkout and delicious food. Staff are Korean so this thing is as authentic as it gets. Tried the bulgogi and the ginger lemonade--that they make there as well--and it was amazing."

"This will definitely be my go-to place for lunch if I want Korean food," said Cindy J. "The menu is simple, food looks clean and fresh. Taste is great too."

Matko is open weekdays from 10:30am-2:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News