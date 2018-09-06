Fast-casual seafood spot California Fish Grill comes to Walnut Creek

A fast-casual SoCal-based chain that specializes in Cajun/Creole seafood has opened a new location at the Orchards at Walnut Creek. Called California Fish Grill, the newcomer is located at 2910 Ygnacio Valley Road.
Starters include ahi poke, Parmesan string beans, breaded shrimp, fish nuggets and breaded calamari. There are also a wide array of sides, including Brussels sprouts, fire-roasted street corn, sweet potato fries, green salad, brown rice and more.
For your main course, check out the grilled specialties, including Louisiana delta catfish, chicken breast, swordfish, wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, rainbow trout and more. Craving California bowls? Options include Dynamite Shrimp with cilantro, green onions, daikon sprouts, tomatoes, red cabbage and sesame soy sauce; Cilantro Lime Salmon with serrano chili, cilantro, fresh herbs and lime vinaigrette; and ahi or salmon poke with sesame seeds, daikon sprouts, red onions, diced tomatoes and cilantro cream drizzle. (Find the full menu here.)
California Fish Grill has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 47 reviews on Yelp.
Aileen P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "This is one of my favorite places to get affordable and tasty seared fish. Tasty because of the smoky flavor, no matter which sauce you choose. My go-to is the combo salmon and swai on kaleslaw, usually I share this because the portion is really big. It's so worth it!"
Yelper Jerrie A. added, "The fish here is absolutely generous and yummy! I would highly recommend this restaurant to anyone who's visiting or in this area! I ordered a grilled salmon with garlic butter and zucchini with fries. The seasoning is perfect and the fries are superb."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. California Fish Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineWalnut Creek
foodHoodlineWalnut Creek