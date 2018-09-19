Fast-casual vegan chain Veggie Grill comes to downtown Berkeley

Hungry for vegan fare? National chain Veggie Grill has opened a new fast-casual eatery at 48 Shattuck Square in downtown Berkeley.
The menu features veggie-filled bowls, sandwiches, salads and shareable dishes like crispy Brussels sprouts, crispy cauliflower, tempura green bean stack and more.
Best-sellers include the VG Beyond Burger, a plant-based patty topped with American "cheese," grilled onions, house-made sauce, tomato and iceberg lettuce on a sesame bun; and the Santa Fe Crispy Chickin' sandwich with veggie protein and mashed avocado on a wheat roll.
Or opt for the entree-sized Super Taco salad, made with al pastor taco "meat," greens, grilled corn, avocado, pinto beans, grape tomatoes, vegan cheddar, crema, citrus vinaigrette and Cholula hot sauce.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Veggie Grill has made a promising start.
Samantha C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "I ordered the Masala Bowl and shared the tempura green beans. Everything was super tasty and of good quality. I have to say that the service was incredibly friendly and attentive despite how swarmed this place was."
Yelper Calvin T. added, "Great menu variety, tasty appetizers, really pricey meal. This restaurant has a lot to provide to the vegetarian and vegan crowd, but can also be a great meal for everyone."
Veggie Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
