Fast-food chain Krispy Krunchy Chicken comes to Daly City

Krispy Krunchy Chicken has arrived in Daly City. The fast-food chicken chain, which has several locations in the area, recently opened a new outpost at 505 Skyline Drive.
According to its website, the chain was established in 1989 and is currently in more than 2,300 retail locations in 41 states. Krispy Krunchy Chicken can even be found in Malaysia and American Samoa.
The menu offers a plethora of comfort foods. Pair the spot's signature Cajun-infused fried chicken with sides like honey butter biscuits, boudin bites, jambalaya and more. Cajun-style fish and golden-fried shrimp are also available.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Clarence A. wrote, "Only two kinds of biscuits: the blueberry and the honey. Both are light, small and flaky. A must try on your first time here. The fried chicken is well worth the excess wait of 30 minutes -- the thigh piece was seasoned and fried all the way to the core."
Janet T. added, "The chicken was good for its crispy, juicy skin, but the blueberry biscuit was mind-blowing. The service was also great."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Krispy Krunchy Chicken is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
