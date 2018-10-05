FOOD & DRINK

Fat Baguette Lounge brings ramen, sandwiches and karaoke to Pleasant Hill

Photo: David G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ramen and karaoke fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Fat Baguette Lounge, the new addition is located at 548M Contra Costa Blvd.

The lounge features pool tables, karaoke room rentals and a menu of sandwiches, ramen and udon.

On the menu, look for the House Special Ramen with chashu, bamboo, broccoli, egg, seaweed, sesame, garlic oil and green onions; vegetable udon with broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, onions, mushrooms and seaweed; and a barbecue beef sandwich on a baguette with Swiss and purple cabbage. Potstickers, baked mussels and jasmine milk tea are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Fat Baguette Lounge has been warmly received by patrons.

Karina M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "This place is nice overall. The atmosphere is good -- it does have a club vibe to it. We came for lunch and were seated promptly; the music they were playing was calming."

Yelper Roland P. added, "Fantastic little startup ramen karaoke lounge. I met the four partners and they are wonderful people. The tea was perfect. The service was good. All in all great food, great atmosphere and great entrepreneurs."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fat Baguette Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePleasant Hill
FOOD & DRINK
SJ's Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Brownies, baklava and pie: 3 cool new bakeries to check out in San Francisco
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Senate passes procedural vote on Brett Kavanaugh
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on SB I-680
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend warming trend
Marriott workers in Oakland join thousands on strike in Bay Area
Show More
7 Russian nationals charged with hacking US anti-doping, nuclear facilities
Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over SF
Hundreds in Bay Area protest Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh writes Wall Street Journal op-ed as Supreme Court vote looms
MacArthur 'genius grant' winner from San Jose seeks to reform criminal justice
More News