FOOD & DRINK

FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce causing E. coli outbreak likely came from California

Tainted lettuce has led to E. coli cases reported in 11 states.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
The investigation into the E. coli outbreak caused by tainted romaine lettuce suggests the produce likely came from California, federal officials said Wednesday.

Investigators are still determining the exact origin of the lettuce which has led to at least 32 cases of E. coli illness across 11 states.

E. COLI OUTBREAK 2018: Symptoms, prevention and other things to know

But a federal Food and Drug Administration official told Eyewitness News that based in part of where the majority of illnesses have been reported, it seems California is the likely origin.

Earlier reports had said the tainted lettuce likely came from Arizona. But the majority of romaine lettuce available on store shelves this time of year is grown in California, experts says.

CLICK HERE for more on the outbreak from the CDC.

Of the 32 cases, 10 were based in California - nine of them in Los Angeles County. The cases of infection with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were reported between Oct. 8 and Oct. 31.

Thirteen people were hospitalized, including one person who developed a type of kidney failure.

No deaths have been reported.

Restaurants and retailers have been advised to not serve any romaine lettuce and remove all existing product from store shelves. Anyone with lettuce at home should throw it away and wash and sanitize drawers and shelves in refrigerators where it was stored.

CDC: How to clean your refrigerator because of a food recall
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foode. colifoodFDAfood poisoningu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
FOOD & DRINK
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
Oakland Eats: Cupcakin' coming to Swan's Market, Rockridge's Marica becomes Pizza Marica, more
Beyond Burma brings Shan noodles and samosa soup to Civic Center
Feast your eyes on the best San Francisco shops to visit before Thanksgiving
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Travel to Sierra not recommended as heavy snow falls in area
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits firefighters assigned to Camp Fire in Butte County
New bill would protect PG&E from wildfire liability
Show More
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
7-year-old becomes police officer after fight with cancer
More News