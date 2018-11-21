Feast your eyes on the best San Francisco shops to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. We used both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head for last-minute beverages and sweets alike.
---
For those on pie duty who would rather go to the professionals than trust to their own baking skills, the city has no shortage of bakeries happy to provide the perfect dessert. (We won't tell if you won't.)
1. Tartine Bakery & Cafe
Photo: Lance W./Yelp
Topping the list is Tartine. Located at 600 Guerrero St. (between 18th and 19th streets) in the Mission, the beloved San Francisco fixture offers pumpkin pies especially for Thanksgiving.
However, would-be customers are advised that the bakery will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and all Thanksgiving items must be picked up on Wednesday. Preorders are already wrapped up, but the bakery assures customers that there will be pies and other Thanksgiving items available for walk-ins today.
If the pies are sold out, you also can't go wrong with one of the sourdough loaves that have made Tartine the most popular bakery in San Francisco, with four stars out of a jaw-dropping 7,451 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop
Photo: Norris T./Yelp
If pumpkin pie isn't your thing, an apple bread pudding, also known as a pandowdy, from Nob Hill's Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop may be the perfect dessert. You can find it at 1621 Polk St. (between Sacramento and Clay streets).
Bob's is primarily a doughnut shop, but Yelpers love the bread pudding as well, as a rating of 4.5 stars out of 2,722 reviews can attest.
---
If desserts for your celebration are taken care of, and you're in the enviable position of only needing to bring a bottle of wine or some beer, here are some top-rated liquor shops where you might look.
1. Limoncello
Photo: Joey P./Yelp
Limoncello, a well-liked Lower Pac Heights deli which also offers wine and spirits, is one top choice, with five stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp. Located at 1400 Sutter St. (at Franklin Street), it offers an extensive selection of Italian imported wines.
Reviewers report that the owner is friendly and knowledgeable about the wine selection, so don't be afraid to ask for advice about the best pairing for turkey and mashed potatoes.
2. City Beer Store
Photo: Heliana M./Yelp
A harvest celebration wouldn't be complete without a good beer to wash it down, and the bottle shop at SoMa's City Beer Store is here to help. Situated at 1148 Mission St. (between Seventh and Julia streets), it has a large selection of bottles in single, four and six-packs from California, Belgium and beyond.
While some Yelpers report that the store's prices can be daunting, you can purchase and pre-sample any bottle in the shop's bar area before committing to a six-pack. With 4.5 stars out of 710 reviews on Yelp, this business model has proven to be a local favorite.