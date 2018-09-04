Find sweet treats and more at East San Jose's new Crazy Churros

A new spot to score desserts has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1807 E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose, the new addition is called Crazy Churros.
The shop features an assortment of different churro flavors, Mitchell's ice cream with your choice of toppings, churro sundaes, churro parfaits, boba tea, fruit juice, milkshakes and frozen drinks. Get a churro dipped in chocolate and covered in sprinkles, a churro with caramel sauce and Oreo crumbles or one of the many other combinations.
Crazy Churros has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of 77 reviews on Yelp.
"Churros are made fresh," Yelper Jennifer L. said. "Great selection of ice cream flavors, and the ice cream itself is pretty good as well. We ordered the churro sundae, and it was delicious. The sweetness of the churro combined with any flavor of ice cream balanced the whole dessert out perfectly."
And Rayna M. wrote, "I got an Oreo glaze churro and it was really good. Only downside is for a small churro it is over $5 and the Oreo glaze does not stick to the churro."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Crazy Churros is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
