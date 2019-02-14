Find tea, doughnuts and more at Lakewood's new Boba Drive

A new spot to score bubble tea and desserts has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to Lakewood, called Boba Drive, is located at 677 Tasman Dr.
The menu features a customizable component: diners first start by choosing from a selection of teas, like black tea, Earl Grey and green tea, among others. Then, choose your preferred milk (or no milk) and a sweetness level, and round it out with add-ins, such as grass jelly, honey boba or aloe vera.
For a sweet snack, check out the cafe's signature mochi doughnuts in flavors like coconut ube and blueberry; or try a matcha pudding or custard cake.
The tea shop is still gearing up for its official grand opening, which should take place in the coming weeks, according to the business' website.
But it has already proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Ming Y. wrote, "As someone who comes from a boba-centric part of L.A., and has worked at several boba shops before, I've gotta say, I'm absolutely impressed."
And Theresa L. wrote, "Stopped by during their soft opening. They're serving a limited menu during their soft opening, but they still have a pretty wide range of options available."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Boba Drive is open from noon-6 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
