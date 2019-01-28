Find the secret entrance to new SoMa small-plates speakeasy The Pawn Shop

Behind the facade of a fake pawn shop in SoMa is a new speakeasy and small-plates joint. The newcomer, called The Pawn Shop, is located at 993 Mission St. But getting in isn't just as simple as knowing the address.
From the owner of bistros ChouChou and Beso, as well as dance club Monarch, (located right next door), The Pawn Shop requires would-be revelers to pass through the shop and its hassling "proprietor" (actually your host) to the secret entrance in the back that leads into the dining room and bar.
Once inside, choose from a menu of Spanish-inspired small plates, like garlic shrimp, fried calamari, skewered marinated chicken and crispy cauliflower on toasted bread with romesco sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)
Imbibers can go straight to a drinks menu long on white, red and sparkling wines. There's also a handful of craft beers, and three house cocktail options. "Uno" is Cocchi Americano, rosemary and orange bitters. "Dos" has aloe liqueur, Aperol and prosecco. And "Tres" is vermouth, orange peel liqueur and apple.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the hidden restaurant has been warmly received by patrons.
Joshua M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20, wrote, "Great staff, friendly and attentive. We were giving hugs with folks on the way out. Doesn't hurt that they are right next door and a part of the Monarch group."
And Adriana S. enthused, "This place is incredible, with such a fun theatrical way to get in. Their selections are top-shelf, and the environment is so rad. All the servers are very attentive and friendly. This is definitely a place I will be putting into my nightlife rotation."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Pawn Shop is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
