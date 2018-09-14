Fire & Brew brings craft beer and burgers to Fisherman's Wharf

A new casual American restaurant and bar has opened its doors in Fisherman's Wharf. Called Fire & Brew, the new arrival is located at 81 Jefferson St.
Part of a new retail development constructed from shipping containers, Fire & Brew is focused on American food and craft beer. Starters include flatbreads with chicken, salmon or beef; a salad with arugula, fennel, blue cheese, apple, candied pecans and cider vinaigrette; or a baby kale caesar salad with anchovy, avocado, Parmesan and croutons.
For your main course, try the spicy fried chicken sandwich with butter lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber-mint raita or the bison burger, made with a six-ounce American bison patty, tomato, butter lettuce, pickled red onions and jalapeno aioli. There's also a kids' menu with options like grilled cheese or chicken strips.
The new addition has gotten fair reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Donald H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 8, wrote, "The salmon burger was amazing! The business manager was very friendly and courteous. Excellent service, food and scenery!"
And Drew R. wrote, "Cool spot that just opened up recently in Fisherman's Wharf. Food is priced decently and doesn't seem so touristy, given the area it's in. Usually not too busy and has happy hour Sunday through Thursday."
Head on over to check it out: Fire & Brew is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
