FOOD & DRINK

Fire & Brew brings craft beer and burgers to Fisherman's Wharf

Photo: Drew R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual American restaurant and bar has opened its doors in Fisherman's Wharf. Called Fire & Brew, the new arrival is located at 81 Jefferson St.

Part of a new retail development constructed from shipping containers, Fire & Brew is focused on American food and craft beer. Starters include flatbreads with chicken, salmon or beef; a salad with arugula, fennel, blue cheese, apple, candied pecans and cider vinaigrette; or a baby kale caesar salad with anchovy, avocado, Parmesan and croutons.

For your main course, try the spicy fried chicken sandwich with butter lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber-mint raita or the bison burger, made with a six-ounce American bison patty, tomato, butter lettuce, pickled red onions and jalapeno aioli. There's also a kids' menu with options like grilled cheese or chicken strips.

The new addition has gotten fair reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Donald H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 8, wrote, "The salmon burger was amazing! The business manager was very friendly and courteous. Excellent service, food and scenery!"

And Drew R. wrote, "Cool spot that just opened up recently in Fisherman's Wharf. Food is priced decently and doesn't seem so touristy, given the area it's in. Usually not too busy and has happy hour Sunday through Thursday."

Head on over to check it out: Fire & Brew is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
Argument over pizza slice allegedly leads to fatal SF cane attack
Hungry for American eats? Here are 4 new spots to try in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Florence downgraded to tropical storm; surges, flooding continue
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
WATCH: Water rescues underway in New Bern as Florence lashes NC
Show More
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Zoo celebrates birth of its first baby red panda
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
More News