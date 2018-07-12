FOOD & DRINK

Fire Wings brings the heat to downtown San Mateo

Photo: Tiana L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving chicken wings and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 206 S. B St. in downtown San Mateo, the fresh addition is called Fire Wings.

With alternate locations around California, this wing shop offers bone-in or boneless wings with different heat levels in flavors like Sriracha, mango habanero, Buffalo stampede, Korean kick, Saigon street, Louisiana rub, Jamaican jerk and Malaysian curry.

With a four-star rating out of 68 Yelp reviews so far, the fresh addition is earning solid feedback.

"Loved this place," Yelper Golden One A. said. "The wings was so good. I ordered Dragon and Saigon Street, and wow -- so delicious."

"I'd totally recommend Fire Wings for any wing fanatic out there," added Chinsin S. To save you time, I'd skip all the boneless wings and go straight for the bone-in, classic wings. Seriously."

Fire Wings is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
