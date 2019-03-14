Five-star sushi: get to know San Francisco's 3 top-rated new sushi spots

Here are the newest places in SF to check out the next time you're in the mood for top-notch nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls and other favorite items.
Usagi Sushi Togo
402 Balboa St., Inner Richmond
Photo: Usagi Sushi Togo/Yelp
Usagi Sushi Togo is a counter-service spot dishing up more than two dozen types of rolls, like the Mango Street, with shrimp tempura, slicked mango, avocado and eel; or the Titanic Roll, with salmon skin, salmon, cucumber and tobiko. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
Usagi Sushi Togo currently holds five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ada H., who reviewed Usagi Sushi Togo on Feb. 21, wrote, "Finally, a fast, convenient sushi spot right around the corner from my house. Perfect for those lazy days where I don't want to wait in a jam-packed restaurant."
Ohad K. noted, "Literally the best sushi in the area!Love it!Nice people. Good miso soup. Great service."
Usagi Sushi Togo is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Kibatsu
400 Haight St., Lower Haight
Photo: Kibatsu/Yelp
For a more upscale vibe, head to the Lower Haight's new Kibatsu, which comes from the team behind the Mission's former Sugoi Sushi. At this intimate eatery, you can order a la carte or opt for an omakase experience, where the chef chooses approximately a dozen pieces for you.
Nigiri and sashimi offerings include hamachi with truffle oil, king salmon, shiro maguro (albacore tuna), or masaba (marinated Japanese mackerel). Rolls include the Golden Mountain, with salmon, scallops, crab, avocado, masago, curried tempura crisps and spicy aioli.
In addition to the sushi, diners can enjoy appetizers and small plates like soft-shell crab with ponzu sauce and shrimp and veggie tempura. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 85 reviews on Yelp, Kibatsu has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Tiffany D., who reviewed Kibatsu on Feb. 24, wrote, "Date spot here! With its wooden decor and small intimate space, it's great to cozy it up over nigiri and drinks! Hamachi truffle carpaccio was so delightful as a starter!"
Valerie L. noted, "Had a very pleasant experience here. Ended up booking the last reservation available at 9:15 p.m. and starved myself up until then so I could try everything! This sushi spot is very cute and quaint."
Kibatsu is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Sushi Ondo
1550 Howard St., SoMa
Photo: Ann S./Yelp
Korean-influenced Sushi Ondo comes from chef Min Choe, of the Mission's Sushi Hon and the TL's Barnzu. It offers omakase (chef's choice) menu of both Korean and Japanese dishes, such as tuna or salmon tekkamaki (hand rolls), nigiri sushi and galbi jjim. (You can get an idea of what's on offer here.)
A sake pairing for the omakase menu is an additional $40. Diners can also order a la carte, and reservations are available online through the restaurant's website.
Sushi Ondo's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Andrew S., who was one of the first users to visit Sushi Ondo on March 8, wrote, "I am a big fan of both Japanese and Korean cuisines, and when I heard that a restaurant was going to offer a Japanese/Korean omakase, I was definitely intrigued."
Angelina D. noted, "The service was amazing, everyone was super attentive and they timed the dishes out perfectly. Five stars. The ambiance was good, we went there on a Saturday night and it wasn't too crowded."
Sushi Ondo is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 5-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.