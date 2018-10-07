ACCUWEATHER

Flavorful fall foods for your autumn palate

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin spice might get all the love when the leaves start to fall, but these other seasonal favorites are also worth checking out. (AccuWeather)

Pumpkin spice might get all the love when the leaves start to fall, but these other seasonal foods and flavors are also worth checking out, according to AccuWeather:

  • Though considered a warm-weather fruit, grapes are actually at their peak in fall.
  • Broccoli is full of fiber and perfect for a Thanksgiving side dish.
  • Raspberries have the most flavor in the fall, as does passionfruit, a specialty fruit in some areas.
  • If you are looking for a spice, horseradish should be your go-to root vegetable.
  • Because figs require very little water and are hearty plants, they can be enjoyed even as the temperatures drop.
  • Garlic peaks in late summer all the way through fall. You can keep that around in the kitchen all season.
  • Mushrooms are a great low-calorie food to add to your plate and are rich in vitamins.
  • Turnips are another root vegetable that grows perfectly in temperate climates.
  • Celery may be a staple to stuffing for Thanksgiving, but you can enjoy it all season long.
Related Topics:
foodaccuweatherfallcooking
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
More accuweather
FOOD & DRINK
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
SF Eats: Polk Street's Vertigo Bar changes hands, Russian Hill's Zarzuela to shutter after 24 years
Welch's debuts line of frozen avocados
Fat Baguette Lounge brings ramen, sandwiches and karaoke to Pleasant Hill
SJ's Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Brush fires burn structures, prompt highway closures near Vacaville
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Oakland rallies against Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
The Slow Rebuild: One Year after the North Bay Fires
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Fleet Week air show over San Francisco Bay
Show More
How Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation will affect the Supreme Court
What to expect on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
20 dead following accident involving limousine in upstate New York
Possible hurricane could impact Gulf Coast by midweek
More News