Flowers for Valentine's Day? Nah! Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet

If you're looking for something a little more practical than flowers this Valentine's Day, Olive Garden has something that may work.
Give your loved one more substance on Thursday with a breadstick bouquet.
Olive Garden has some printable wrapping paper for this DIY project. Choose the one that says "love at first bite" or "my love for you is never ending." Put that together then pick up some breadsticks and you're done!
Now, that may not fly for most people so Olive Garden is offering some Valentine's Day dinner specials.
