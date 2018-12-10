Fort Point Beer Company makes bid for Lower Haight with Black Sands acquisition

As reported by Eater last week, change is brewing for the Lower Haight's Black Sands Brewery, the restaurant and beer operation that opened three years ago at 701 Haight St.
Fort Point Beer Company, the Presidio-based brewery, with a taproom in the Ferry Building, acquired the business -- along with its head brewer, co-owner and entire staff. Black Sands went up for sale since this past summer.
"We were already fans of Black Sands when we started to get to know Cole Emde while he spent time at our brewery using our keg washer," Justin Catalana, CEO and cofounder of Fort Point told Hoodline in an email. "Eventually, that grew to us contract brewing a batch of their Hallertau Blanc Smash beer in 2016 and getting to know each other's perspective on beer."
Catalana said the Fort Point team was drawn to the Lower Haight spot partially due to its local beer culture, "with neighboring hubs such as Tornado," and in part by what Black Sands has made itself into over the last handful of years.
"One of the things we are really excited about is activating the homebrew and retail space, offering six packs and growlers to go," Catalana said. "We love that we are right on The Wiggle."
He added that Fort Point's ownership of the space would continue along the same lines forged by Black Sands in terms of space, layout and menu offerings, but that it would offer a special format for testing small runs and new brews.
"This is a very exciting and new opportunity for us at Fort Point to make smaller batch beer," Catalana said. "Plus, having a retail space really opens the door for newer opportunities that we have yet to solidify. "
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco