FOOD & DRINK

Fort Point Beer Company makes bid for Lower Haight with Black Sands acquisition

Photo: Black Sands

By Hoodline
As reported by Eater last week, change is brewing for the Lower Haight's Black Sands Brewery, the restaurant and beer operation that opened three years ago at 701 Haight St.

Fort Point Beer Company, the Presidio-based brewery, with a taproom in the Ferry Building, acquired the business -- along with its head brewer, co-owner and entire staff. Black Sands went up for sale since this past summer.

"We were already fans of Black Sands when we started to get to know Cole Emde while he spent time at our brewery using our keg washer," Justin Catalana, CEO and cofounder of Fort Point told Hoodline in an email. "Eventually, that grew to us contract brewing a batch of their Hallertau Blanc Smash beer in 2016 and getting to know each other's perspective on beer."

Catalana said the Fort Point team was drawn to the Lower Haight spot partially due to its local beer culture, "with neighboring hubs such as Tornado," and in part by what Black Sands has made itself into over the last handful of years.

"One of the things we are really excited about is activating the homebrew and retail space, offering six packs and growlers to go," Catalana said. "We love that we are right on The Wiggle."

He added that Fort Point's ownership of the space would continue along the same lines forged by Black Sands in terms of space, layout and menu offerings, but that it would offer a special format for testing small runs and new brews.

"This is a very exciting and new opportunity for us at Fort Point to make smaller batch beer," Catalana said. "Plus, having a retail space really opens the door for newer opportunities that we have yet to solidify. "
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Tacos El Grullense C&D brings Mexican fare to Northeast Hillsdale
Nick the Greek brings casual Greek fare to Stevens Creek
Man charged more than $1,000 for penny Whopper deal
Bluestone Lane brings Aussie-style coffee, toast to the Financial District
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Apple ordered to stop selling 7 phones in China after losing lawsuit
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain this morning
Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
16 displaced after car slams into fourplex in San Jose
Show More
Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year
Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters put out fire at auto repair business in Redwood City
More News