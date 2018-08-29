FOOD & DRINK

Freds at Barneys New York to debut in San Francisco next month

Photos: Courtesy Freds at Barneys New York

By Hoodline
San Francisco is getting a taste of New York City dining next month, with the arrival of Freds at Barneys New York, a new restaurant atop the Union Square department store (77 O'Farrell St.)

Founded in 1996 by chef Marc Strausman, the original location of Freds on Madison Avenue is known for its posh lunch service and celebrity clientele. It's since expanded to downtown New York, Beverly Hills and Chicago. (For more on its history and the famous faces who've dined there, check out this New York Timesretrospective from this spring.)
Madison Avenue salad.

On the menu, expect to see popular dishes like the chopped chicken salad, Estelle's chicken soup and pizza margherita, as well as some new San Francisco-specific items that have yet to be disclosed.

For libations, look for wine by the glass and a selection of craft cocktails.

The space, designed by Steven Harris Architects and Lalire March Architects, will feature high ceilings and a 36-foot-long mirror lining the backbar of the lounge, with windows in the dining area overlooking Union Square.

There's space for 64 guests in the main dining room, 13 at the bar and 17 in the lounge.

If all goes according to plan, the new spot will be open in late September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Dunkin' Donuts' new Concord concept store offering new flavors
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks
Baby Cafe brings Hong Kong-style fare to Alameda
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek
How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Bail Bonds businesses say thousands of Californians will lose their jobs under new reform law
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...
Oakland Raiders pledge $250K to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by OUSD
Show More
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
Menlo Park community relieved after fugitive wanted for killing girl during street race caught
E-cigarette industry under fire after one explodes in man's pants
More News