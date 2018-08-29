Freds at Barneys New York to debut in San Francisco next month

San Francisco is getting a taste of New York City dining next month, with the arrival of Freds at Barneys New York, a new restaurant atop the Union Square department store (77 O'Farrell St.)
Founded in 1996 by chef Marc Strausman, the original location of Freds on Madison Avenue is known for its posh lunch service and celebrity clientele. It's since expanded to downtown New York, Beverly Hills and Chicago. (For more on its history and the famous faces who've dined there, check out this New York Timesretrospective from this spring.)
Madison Avenue salad.
On the menu, expect to see popular dishes like the chopped chicken salad, Estelle's chicken soup and pizza margherita, as well as some new San Francisco-specific items that have yet to be disclosed.
For libations, look for wine by the glass and a selection of craft cocktails.
The space, designed by Steven Harris Architects and Lalire March Architects, will feature high ceilings and a 36-foot-long mirror lining the backbar of the lounge, with windows in the dining area overlooking Union Square.
There's space for 64 guests in the main dining room, 13 at the bar and 17 in the lounge.
If all goes according to plan, the new spot will be open in late September.
